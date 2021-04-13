Singapore Exchange (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Singapore Exchange (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) was upgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SPXCY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Singapore Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup lowered shares of Singapore Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Singapore Exchange from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Singapore Exchange presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Singapore Exchange stock opened at $111.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.62. Singapore Exchange has a 52 week low of $83.86 and a 52 week high of $116.39.

Singapore Exchange Company Profile

Singapore Exchange Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an integrated securities exchange and derivatives exchange, and related clearing houses in Singapore. The company's Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities segment offers fixed income issuer, trading and clearing, and collateral management services.

