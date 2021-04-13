SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Shares Gap Up to $27.98

Shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.98, but opened at $29.56. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd shares last traded at $29.52, with a volume of 4,572 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

The stock has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.37.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 4.70%. Equities research analysts expect that SK Telecom Co.,Ltd will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SKM. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the first quarter valued at $433,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,065,768 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $50,570,000 after purchasing an additional 84,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the 4th quarter worth about $46,956,000. 8.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, cellular global roaming, interconnection, Internet of Things, and platform services, as well as sells smartphones, basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

