Skrumble Network (SKM) Price Tops $0.0074 on Major Exchanges

Skrumble Network (CURRENCY:SKM) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. Skrumble Network has a market cap of $7.55 million and $1.22 million worth of Skrumble Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Skrumble Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0074 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Skrumble Network has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.09 or 0.00056927 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00019653 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000354 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.83 or 0.00088071 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $396.25 or 0.00625071 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00039345 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00032059 BTC.

About Skrumble Network

Skrumble Network (SKM) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2018. Skrumble Network’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,680,996 coins. Skrumble Network’s official Twitter account is @skrumblehq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Skrumble Network is skrumble.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Skrumble Network blockchain and application allows users to perform communications and financial transactions securely. SKM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Skrumble Network ecosystem. “

