SnowSwap Reaches Market Capitalization of $12.80 Million (SNOW)

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. One SnowSwap coin can now be bought for about $41.94 or 0.00066478 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SnowSwap has traded 20.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. SnowSwap has a market cap of $12.80 million and $810,402.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002770 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.22 or 0.00065335 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.27 or 0.00263526 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004681 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $428.60 or 0.00679305 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,981.90 or 0.99821713 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $582.41 or 0.00923082 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00019847 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About SnowSwap

SnowSwap was first traded on October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 305,101 coins. SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap. The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap.

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

SnowSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SnowSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

