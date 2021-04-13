Sociall (SCL) 24 Hour Volume Tops $60.00

Sociall (CURRENCY:SCL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 13th. In the last week, Sociall has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar. Sociall has a market capitalization of $847,358.79 and $60.00 worth of Sociall was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sociall coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0507 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.61 or 0.00056208 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00019372 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001580 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.35 or 0.00084215 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.45 or 0.00629012 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00032443 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00037296 BTC.

Sociall Profile

Sociall (SCL) is a coin. It was first traded on July 28th, 2017. Sociall’s total supply is 16,714,020 coins. The official message board for Sociall is medium.com/@sociall.io. The Reddit community for Sociall is /r/sociall and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Sociall is sociall.io. Sociall’s official Twitter account is @sociall_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sociall is a social network. All data and uploads will exist on the blockchain instead of centralized servers. Sociall is a platform that allows users to communicate with friends and family while providing security and privacy. By decentralizing and encrypting all data and uploads, Sociall hopes to eliminate all invasion of privacy that large corporations are currently performing. End-to-end message encryption ensures only the user and the person communicating with the user, can read what is sent, and nobody in between, not even Sociall. The network will Sociallits very own native cryptocurrency to be used for all purchases, called Sociall. SCL can be used to buy goods and services from other users, purchase ad spaces from the integrated ad platform, donate to crowdfunding campaigns, and much more. “

Buying and Selling Sociall

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sociall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sociall should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sociall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

