SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Tudor Pickering

Stock analysts at Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $327.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Tudor Pickering’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.43% from the stock’s previous close.

SEDG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $258.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet cut SolarEdge Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Johnson Rice cut SolarEdge Technologies from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist started coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. SolarEdge Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $294.16.

NASDAQ SEDG traded up $6.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $269.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,999. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The company has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 78.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.02. SolarEdge Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $85.69 and a fifty-two week high of $377.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.23). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 11.55%. Analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marcel Gani sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.15, for a total value of $879,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.12, for a total transaction of $3,041,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 307,336 shares in the company, valued at $93,467,024.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,222 shares of company stock worth $9,185,473. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEDG. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,998,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,914,091,000 after acquiring an additional 628,326 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $141,712,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 143.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 508,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,137,000 after purchasing an additional 299,217 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 396,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,592,000 after purchasing an additional 196,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 132.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 310,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,151,000 after purchasing an additional 176,808 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

