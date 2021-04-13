Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) Short Interest Update

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,600 shares, a growth of 323.0% from the March 15th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 313.0 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on SEYMF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Societe Generale lowered Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente stock remained flat at $$19.40 on Tuesday. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a twelve month low of $15.09 and a twelve month high of $34.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.98.

About Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente

Solaria EnergÃ­a y Medio Ambiente, SA engages in the solar photovoltaic power generation business. The company develops, owns, manages, and operates photovoltaic plants with a total generation capacity of approximately 360 MW in Spain, Italy, Uruguay, and Greece. It also offers solar power plant custom operation and maintenance services.

