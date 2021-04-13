Solitron Devices, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SODI) Short Interest Update

Solitron Devices, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SODI) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of SODI stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.15. 3,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,910. Solitron Devices has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $9.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.20.

Get Solitron Devices alerts:

Solitron Devices Company Profile

Solitron Devices, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets solid-state semiconductor components and related devices primarily for the military and aerospace markets. The company offers various bipolar and metal oxide semiconductor (MOS) power transistors, power and control hybrids, junction and power MOS field effect transistors, field effect transistors, and other related products.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Solitron Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solitron Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.