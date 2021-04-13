Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Hits New 1-Year High at $57.80

Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $57.80 and last traded at $57.13, with a volume of 12790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.28.

SONVY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonova in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sonova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Exane BNP Paribas raised Sonova from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonova in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

The firm has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.77 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.58 and a 200-day moving average of $51.28.

Sonova

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing systems for adults and children with hearing impairment. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. It offers wireless communication products, rechargeable hearing aids, and professional audiological care services.

