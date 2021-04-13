South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Position Lessened by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its stake in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 29.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 715,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 300,336 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.71% of South Jersey Industries worth $15,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 116,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 135.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SJI stock opened at $24.24 on Tuesday. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.24 and a 1 year high of $30.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.69 and its 200-day moving average is $22.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.32.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $485.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.72 million. Equities research analysts predict that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is 108.04%.

SJI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho cut their price target on South Jersey Industries from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America upgraded South Jersey Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on South Jersey Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.63.

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

