S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Holdings Boosted by TRH Financial LLC

TRH Financial LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. S&P Global accounts for 2.0% of TRH Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. TRH Financial LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPGI stock opened at $371.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $265.92 and a twelve month high of $379.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $347.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $337.14.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 32.32%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SPGI. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $407.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.77.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

