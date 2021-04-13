SparkPoint (SRK) 24 Hour Volume Hits $5.24 Million

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded down 9.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. In the last week, SparkPoint has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. SparkPoint has a total market cap of $111.44 million and $5.24 million worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SparkPoint coin can now be bought for $0.0139 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.97 or 0.00055615 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00019307 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001592 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.94 or 0.00084192 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.01 or 0.00628154 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00032488 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00037253 BTC.

About SparkPoint

SparkPoint (CRYPTO:SRK) is a coin. Its launch date was March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,838,891,241 coins and its circulating supply is 7,998,695,640 coins. SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @sparkpointio and its Facebook page is accessible here. SparkPoint’s official website is sparkpoint.io. SparkPoint’s official message board is medium.com/theecosystem.

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

SparkPoint Coin Trading

