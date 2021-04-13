Spartacus Acquisition Co.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on April 13th (OTCMKTS:TMTSU)

Spartacus Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:TMTSU) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, April 13th. Spartacus Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 15th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Spartacus Acquisition’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Spartacus Acquisition stock opened at $10.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.44. Spartacus Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.91 and a 12-month high of $11.62.

Get Spartacus Acquisition alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Spartacus Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spartacus Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spartacus Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $135,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spartacus Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in Spartacus Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000.

About Spartacus Acquisition

Spartacus Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Duluth, Georgia.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Spartacus Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartacus Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.