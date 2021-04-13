SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEZ. DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Proequities Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. SOL Capital Management CO purchased a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000.

Get SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:FEZ opened at $45.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.10. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a one year low of $28.58 and a one year high of $46.11.

About SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FEZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.