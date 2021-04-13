SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stock Holdings Increased by Randolph Co Inc

Randolph Co Inc increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Randolph Co Inc’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $6,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 216.9% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

GLD stock opened at $162.28 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $157.04 and a 52-week high of $194.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.80.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.