SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Stake Boosted by Winfield Associates Inc.

Winfield Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Winfield Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $6,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XBI. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $127.95. The stock had a trading volume of 193,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,575,883. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $140.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.86. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $81.87 and a 52 week high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

