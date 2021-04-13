SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:INKM) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. reduced its position in SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:INKM) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 164,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,134 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF were worth $5,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rossmore Private Capital increased its holdings in SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 8,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF by 140.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 101,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 59,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,964,000.

NYSEARCA:INKM opened at $35.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.70 and a 200-day moving average of $33.55. SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $28.12 and a 52 week high of $35.13.

