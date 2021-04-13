Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Position Cut by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 70.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,826 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPB. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 65,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,989,000 after buying an additional 36,180 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 87,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,997,000 after buying an additional 21,996 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Spectrum Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Spectrum Brands from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Spectrum Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.29.

SPB opened at $91.76 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 38.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.94. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.54 and a fifty-two week high of $92.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 2.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from Spectrum Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

