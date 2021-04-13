Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target Raised to $310.00

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $300.00 to $310.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.89% from the company’s previous close.

SQ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $278.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Square in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Square from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $266.00 price objective on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Square from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.81.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $265.20 on Tuesday. Square has a 1 year low of $56.12 and a 1 year high of $283.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.56 billion, a PE ratio of 420.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $232.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The company’s revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Square will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.72, for a total transaction of $45,144,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 202,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,749,606.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary G. Meeker sold 8,207 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.19, for a total transaction of $2,069,723.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 400,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,920,133.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,162,260 shares of company stock valued at $268,017,536 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Square by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Square by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Square by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 69,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,219,000 after purchasing an additional 8,885 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Square by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Square by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

