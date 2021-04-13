Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 13,594 Shares of Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) by 55.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,594 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Tufin Software Technologies were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies during the third quarter valued at $130,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies during the third quarter valued at $206,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Tufin Software Technologies by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Tufin Software Technologies by 4.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 40.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TUFN shares. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Tufin Software Technologies from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Tufin Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.14.

TUFN opened at $10.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $331.54 million, a P/E ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.19. Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.34 and a 12 month high of $20.11.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $31.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 44.38% and a negative net margin of 38.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tufin Software Technologies

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

