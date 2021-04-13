Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 4,208 Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,208 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Barclays in the fourth quarter worth about $188,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Barclays by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,850,000 after acquiring an additional 50,223 shares in the last quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Barclays in the fourth quarter worth about $1,798,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Barclays in the fourth quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Barclays in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BCS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of BCS stock opened at $10.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.79 and a 200 day moving average of $7.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The stock has a market cap of $44.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.58. Barclays PLC has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $10.42.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 3.22%. On average, research analysts predict that Barclays PLC will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.0555 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.00%.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

