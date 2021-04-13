Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $458,000 Holdings in McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) by 32.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 464,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 113,843 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in McEwen Mining were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in McEwen Mining by 28,251.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 25,991 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in McEwen Mining by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 11,585 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in McEwen Mining in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of McEwen Mining during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McEwen Mining during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.02% of the company’s stock.

MUX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of McEwen Mining from $1.90 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McEwen Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of MUX stock opened at $1.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.11 and its 200-day moving average is $1.06. McEwen Mining Inc has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $523.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). McEwen Mining had a negative net margin of 140.63% and a negative return on equity of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $27.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.40 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McEwen Mining Inc will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McEwen Mining Company Profile

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

