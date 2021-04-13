Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $480,000 in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Xylem by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,252,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,857,916,000 after purchasing an additional 57,395 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Xylem by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,227,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,750,000 after purchasing an additional 48,844 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Xylem by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,528,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,538,000 after purchasing an additional 53,054 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in Xylem by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,366,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,064,000 after purchasing an additional 245,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Xylem by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,134,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,455,000 after purchasing an additional 363,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Kairus Tarapore sold 401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $39,911.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,127.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 6,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $672,293.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,652.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,392 shares of company stock worth $1,907,808 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen cut Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James downgraded shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.58.

XYL stock opened at $108.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a PE ratio of 77.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.80 and its 200-day moving average is $97.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.63 and a 1 year high of $108.84.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 37.09%.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

