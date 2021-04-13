Squarepoint Ops LLC Raises Stock Position in CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) by 142.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,315 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 27,795 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in CareCloud were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CareCloud in the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of CareCloud by 191.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 9,827 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CareCloud in the 4th quarter worth $145,000. Woodstock Corp purchased a new position in shares of CareCloud in the 4th quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CareCloud by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 5,209 shares in the last quarter. 21.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Anne Busquet sold 50,000 shares of CareCloud stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total transaction of $436,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 111,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,450.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President A Hadi Chaudhry sold 4,334 shares of CareCloud stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $45,550.34. Following the sale, the president now owns 73,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,602.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,009,837 in the last quarter. 46.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MTBC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of CareCloud in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CareCloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CareCloud currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.94.

MTBC stock opened at $8.27 on Tuesday. CareCloud, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.59 and a 12 month high of $13.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.45. The stock has a market cap of $119.07 million, a PE ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 1.38.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.09. CareCloud had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $32.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.06 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that CareCloud, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CareCloud

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

