Squarepoint Ops LLC Trims Holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) by 73.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 93,834 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APLE. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the third quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Institutional investors own 64.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on APLE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of NYSE APLE opened at $15.02 on Tuesday. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.14 and a 1-year high of $16.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -34.93 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 12.73%. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.45%.

In other news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 12,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $196,969.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,065,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,246,160.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard E. Woolley purchased 1,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.66 per share, for a total transaction of $29,988.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,988.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

