SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Acquired by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 477,286 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,407 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of SS&C Technologies worth $34,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,229,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $889,732,000 after acquiring an additional 408,343 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 11,283,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $820,866,000 after acquiring an additional 350,918 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,194,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,160,000 after purchasing an additional 996,347 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,305,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,496,000 after purchasing an additional 277,275 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $170,354,000. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Shares of SSNC opened at $73.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.12 and a beta of 1.56. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.56 and a 1 year high of $74.29.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.68%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SSNC. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on SS&C Technologies in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist began coverage on SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.18.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

Featured Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.