Starbucks (SBUX) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

4/12/2021 – Starbucks had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $97.00 to $104.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

4/6/2021 – Starbucks is now covered by analysts at Atlantic Securities. They set an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock.

3/25/2021 – Starbucks was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $124.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $108.00.

3/23/2021 – Starbucks had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $108.00 to $120.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Starbucks was upgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock.

3/18/2021 – Starbucks had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $112.00 to $120.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Starbucks was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $102.00.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $113.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $133.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.81, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.39. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.35 and a fifty-two week high of $113.96.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

In other news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 104.9% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 580 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter worth $820,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 1.8% during the first quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,806 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in Starbucks by 1.7% during the first quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 19,107 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 2.2% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 262,735 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,709,000 after buying an additional 5,754 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

