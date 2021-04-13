Starname Trading Down 9.7% Over Last Week (IOV)

Starname (CURRENCY:IOV) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. Over the last week, Starname has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar. One Starname coin can currently be bought for $0.0612 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular exchanges. Starname has a market capitalization of $5.87 million and $285,701.00 worth of Starname was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (CRYPTO:IOV) is a coin. It launched on April 19th, 2018. Starname’s total supply is 130,520,249 coins and its circulating supply is 95,851,666 coins. Starname’s official Twitter account is @iov_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Starname is starname.me. Starname’s official message board is medium.com/iov-internet-of-values.

According to CryptoCompare, “A starname is the user's universal username for the blockchain world. It enables users to receive crypto-currencies or to log in to blockchain applications in a seamless way. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starname directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starname should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Starname using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

