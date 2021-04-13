State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,744 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $18,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,904,000. Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after buying an additional 11,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 40,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RTX opened at $78.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $119.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.43. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.13 and a fifty-two week high of $80.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.00%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. DZ Bank raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.44.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

