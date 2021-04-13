State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $16.04 Million Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,692 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $16,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,655,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,858,983,000 after purchasing an additional 586,258 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth about $743,879,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,731,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $569,059,000 after acquiring an additional 62,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,691,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $556,168,000 after acquiring an additional 431,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,675,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $550,799,000 after purchasing an additional 38,846 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPGI. UBS Group boosted their price target on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James upgraded S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $407.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $399.77.

SPGI stock opened at $371.11 on Tuesday. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $265.92 and a 12-month high of $379.87. The firm has a market cap of $89.40 billion, a PE ratio of 37.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $347.75 and a 200-day moving average of $337.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.32%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

