State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $17.57 Million Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,635 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $17,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,220,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $764,538,000 after acquiring an additional 721,110 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $485,997,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,073,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,793,000 after purchasing an additional 12,119 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 590,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,306,000 after purchasing an additional 19,709 shares during the period. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,715,000. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ESS. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $277.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $283.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $265.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.06.

Shares of NYSE ESS opened at $283.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.30 and a fifty-two week high of $294.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $274.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.13.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($1.65). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 39.89% and a return on equity of 9.46%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.08. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 62.48%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

