State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $20.03 Million Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 7.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 161,696 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 12,255 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $20,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xilinx during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Xilinx during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Xilinx by 368.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in Xilinx by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 212 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 11,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total value of $763,236.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,363.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $122,068.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,826.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx stock opened at $124.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.11. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.45 and a 12 month high of $154.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a PE ratio of 48.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $803.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.28 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XLNX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Xilinx from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Argus downgraded Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.06.

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

