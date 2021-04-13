State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 261 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,999 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $21,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newport Trust Co increased its holdings in The Boeing by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 49,550,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,606,874,000 after buying an additional 14,409,687 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in The Boeing by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,304,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,054 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $397,386,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in The Boeing by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,508,555 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,607,282,000 after buying an additional 1,673,366 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,244,004 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,688,091,000 after buying an additional 1,000,081 shares during the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 price target on The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 price objective on The Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on The Boeing and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.32.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $249.52 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.89 and a 52-week high of $278.57. The company has a market capitalization of $145.47 billion, a PE ratio of -31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $242.48 and a 200-day moving average of $207.88.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.33) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

