State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,587 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 13,855 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in State Street were worth $14,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in State Street in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 436.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on STT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on State Street from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Wolfe Research cut shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.60.

In related news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total value of $39,649.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,062.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $27,232.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,976.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,898 shares of company stock valued at $873,183. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STT opened at $86.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.68 and a 200-day moving average of $72.74. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $51.21 and a 52 week high of $87.89. The company has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.13. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 33.71%.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

