Stealth Market Capitalization Hits $8.47 Million (XST)

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. Stealth has a total market capitalization of $8.47 million and approximately $23,772.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stealth coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000341 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Stealth has traded 27.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Stealth alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00004925 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00003901 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001189 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000706 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00021617 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 57.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Stealth Profile

XST is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 39,216,689 coins. The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stealth is stealth.org. Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Stealth Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stealth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stealth using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stealth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.