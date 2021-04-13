Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Given New $77.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) had its target price raised by JMP Securities from $60.00 to $77.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SF. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Stifel Financial from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Stifel Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a sell rating on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $43.33 to $54.67 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.22.

Shares of SF opened at $68.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.59. Stifel Financial has a 12-month low of $25.18 and a 12-month high of $68.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.62 million. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 14.78%. Stifel Financial’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th.

In related news, insider James M. Zemlyak sold 64,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total value of $3,769,374.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,195,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,145,393.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas W. Weisel sold 5,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total value of $369,166.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,757,121.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,710 shares of company stock worth $10,597,132 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. 56.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

