Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on Artemis Gold (OTCMKTS:ARGTF)

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Artemis Gold (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ARGTF. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of Artemis Gold in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating on shares of Artemis Gold in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ARGTF opened at $5.00 on Friday. Artemis Gold has a twelve month low of $0.78 and a twelve month high of $5.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.47.

Artemis Gold Company Profile

Artemis Gold Inc, a gold development company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, and development of gold properties. The company's asset portfolio includes a 39% strategic stake in Velocity Minerals Ltd. that focuses on acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral resource properties in Bulgaria.

