Stifel Nicolaus Increases Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Price Target to $10.50

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins downgraded Enerplus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. CIBC lifted their target price on Enerplus from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Enerplus from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Enerplus from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Enerplus from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.40.

Shares of NYSE ERF opened at $5.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 3.18. Enerplus has a 12-month low of $1.66 and a 12-month high of $5.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.45.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $149.72 million for the quarter. Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 130.21%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enerplus will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.008 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Enerplus’s payout ratio is presently 8.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 44,460.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 314,154 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 313,449 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 180,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 14,896 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 22,532 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.95% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

