Stifel Nicolaus Upgrades Traton (OTCMKTS:TRATF) to Buy

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Traton (OTCMKTS:TRATF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of TRATF opened at $27.19 on Monday. Traton has a 1-year low of $27.19 and a 1-year high of $29.70.

Traton Company Profile

Traton SE manufactures commercial vehicles worldwide. It operates through Industrial Business and Financial Services segments. The company offers light and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, such as trucks and bus chassis; vans; construction vehicles; city buses; and intercity and travel coaches, as well as spare parts and services.

