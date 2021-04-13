Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of UBS Group Call Options (NYSE:UBS)

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 14,994 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,228% compared to the average volume of 644 call options.

UBS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of UBS traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.61. The stock had a trading volume of 118,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,128,649. UBS Group has a 52 week low of $8.99 and a 52 week high of $16.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.27. The company has a market capitalization of $57.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter. UBS Group had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 17.34%. On average, equities analysts forecast that UBS Group will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.53%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 112.4% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 584.8% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 6,281 shares in the last quarter. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

