StoneCo Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:STNE)

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 36,644 put options on the company. This is an increase of 854% compared to the average volume of 3,841 put options.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in StoneCo by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in StoneCo by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of StoneCo by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. 61.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STNE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Grupo Santander raised shares of StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. HSBC raised shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:STNE opened at $67.74 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. StoneCo has a one year low of $20.39 and a one year high of $95.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a PE ratio of 111.05 and a beta of 2.40.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.03). StoneCo had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 26.05%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that StoneCo will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

