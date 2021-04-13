Substratum (SUB) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.50 Million

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. Over the last week, Substratum has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar. One Substratum coin can now be bought for about $0.0091 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. Substratum has a market cap of $3.50 million and $7,534.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.24 or 0.00052802 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00019010 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001589 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.63 or 0.00083607 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.63 or 0.00628472 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00032370 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00037460 BTC.

About Substratum

SUB is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 coins. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum is developing an open-source foundation for the decentralized web, providing free and unrestricted access to content for a new Web 3.0. The Substratum Network is a worldwide collection of nodes that uses industry-leading cryptography to deliver secure content anywhere, all without the need for VPNs or Tor. Substratum wants to revolutionize the hosting industry with per-request billing via microtransactions, all handled by blockchain technology and artificial intelligence. “

Substratum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

