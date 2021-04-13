Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Summit Therapeutics PLC is engaged in the discovery and development of drug to treat the fatal muscle wasting disease Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy and infections caused by the bacteria C. difficile. Summit Therapeutics PLC is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of NASDAQ SMMT opened at $5.48 on Friday. Summit Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.69 and a 1 year high of $12.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.29.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. Summit Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 100.94% and a negative net margin of 933.62%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Summit Therapeutics will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Summit Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Summit Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $873,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 9.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Summit Therapeutics

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States, Latin America, and Europe. It conducts clinical programs focusing on the Clostridium difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

