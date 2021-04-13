Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Acquired by Phoenix Wealth Advisors

Phoenix Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Sun Communities makes up about 1.7% of Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Sun Communities were worth $2,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 5.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 98,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,784,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 85.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SUI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.00.

Shares of SUI traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.93. 913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,398. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.77 and a 52-week high of $157.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.39. The firm has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 11.76%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a positive change from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.48%.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

