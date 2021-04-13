Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock.

Get Sun Country Airlines alerts:

Sun Country Airlines stock opened at $39.67 on Monday. Sun Country Airlines has a 1-year low of $31.02 and a 1-year high of $40.55.

In other news, Director Kerry Philipovitch bought 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,336. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, and charter air transportation services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of February 8, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

Featured Article: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.