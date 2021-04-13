Sunrise Resources (LON:SRES) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.23

Shares of Sunrise Resources plc (LON:SRES) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.23 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.26 ($0.00). Sunrise Resources shares last traded at GBX 0.24 ($0.00), with a volume of 13,034,438 shares trading hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 12.07, a current ratio of 12.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

About Sunrise Resources (LON:SRES)

Sunrise Resources plc engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects in the United States and Australia. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, limestone, diatomite, and other base metals and industrial mineral deposits. It mines at CS Pozzolan-Perlite project that is located in Nevada, the United States.

