Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 93.8% from the March 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Superior Gold stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.57. 8,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,263. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.51. Superior Gold has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $1.15.

About Superior Gold

Superior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold mine that is located approximately 800km northeast of Perth, Western Australia. The company was formerly known as 2525908 Ontario Inc and changed its name to Superior Gold Inc in December 2016.

