Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT) Short Interest Update

Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,280,000 shares, a growth of 108,471.4% from the March 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 20.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

SPRT stock opened at $4.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.89 million, a P/E ratio of 166.06 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.40. Support.com has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $9.45.

Support.com Company Profile

Support.com, Inc provides customer support services, end user software, and cloud-based software primarily in the United States. The company offers turnkey and outsourced support services for service providers, retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), warranty providers, Internet of Things solution providers, and other technology companies.

