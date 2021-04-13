Surgical Innovations Group (LON:SUN) Sets New 12-Month High at $3.65

Shares of Surgical Innovations Group plc (LON:SUN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 3.65 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.50 ($0.05), with a volume of 1462286 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.45 ($0.05).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.49, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2.58 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1.93. The stock has a market cap of £32.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.76.

Surgical Innovations Group Company Profile (LON:SUN)

Surgical Innovations Group plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells devices for use in minimally invasive surgery (SI) and precision engineering markets in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: SI Brand, Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), and Distribution.

