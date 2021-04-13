Susquehanna International Group LLP Acquires Shares of 24,667 Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQJ. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,501,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $294,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $926,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $783,000. Finally, Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $556,000.

NASDAQ QQQJ opened at $32.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.57. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $24.67 and a 52-week high of $35.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

